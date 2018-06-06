Tri-C is Offering a Drone Certification Course

Cuyahoga Community College is opening up a drone certification course this month at its Parma campus. It will give students 25 hours of practice flight time and prepare them for an FAA Unmanned Pilot License exam.

Associate Dean James Ploskonka says the course is open to all students, not just pilots or first responders.

“It’s a generalist course. A person in plant science can learn how to check out fields and plants, stuff in the woods, and forestry, etc.,” he said.

Ploskonka says the course will help students apply drone skills to their careers. With the increased popularity in drones, he says it’s important for people to familiarize themselves with the technology.