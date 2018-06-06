Kent State Hikes Tuition for Out-of-State Students

Tuition at Kent State University is going up this fall for out-out-of-state undergraduates and all graduate students, but not for current in-state undergraduates. University trustees approved the changes at their quarterly meeting Wednesday.

The majority of Kent State students this fall will be returning, in-state undergraduates. They will still pay $5,006 a semester -- same as last year. In-coming freshmen tuition was set in March and locked in for four years so they’re not affected.

Credit Tim Rudell / WKSU / WKSU Executive Director of Media Affairs, Eric Mansfield

Kent State spokesman Eric Mansfield describes who is covered.

“We’re looking at a 2 percent increase, about $7 a credit hour, for out-of-state undergraduates. And then all graduate tuition will go up about $10 a credit hour.”

But Mansfield says one group will see a bigger increase. “Graduate students from out of state will see a 10 percent increase, or about $41 per credit hour.”

Mansfield said overall university enrollment is expected to be down slightly this fall as more students find and opt for full-time employment.