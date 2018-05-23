Kasich Talks Virtue in Harvard Commencement Address

Gov. John Kasich didn’t offer words of advice during his commencement address at Harvard’s Kennedy School of Government Wednesday, but instead told graduates not to count on people like him to make change.

The crowd of graduates and their families welcomed Gov. John Kasich to Cambridge with loud applause after, during his introduction, it was noted that the former Republican presidential candidate did not vote for Pres. Donald Trump.

Although he largely stayed away from politics, Kasich did touch on some controversial issues during the speech, including an incident last year where a passenger was dragged from a United Airlines flight and the scandal that’s tainted Wells Fargo’s reputation after employees were pressured to open bank accounts without clients’ permission. Act with virtue, unlike those companies, Kasich said, to make a difference in your country. And don’t expect the politicians to help.

“You wanna fix this country? You fix it where you live and you knit together a network of people who seek the truth, who are objective and rational, and you’ll fix the country," he said.

Kasich made mention during his address of other out-of-state stops, including a tour of a Massachusetts IBM facility and meeting with the Boston Globe’s editorial board. The governor is rumored to be making another run for president.