Akron Public Schools to Benefit From Support and Educational Services With New Key Bank Grant

Akron Public Schools is going to benefit from a half million-dollar grant to better focus educational and support services for its students.

Key Bank is giving the grant to United Way of Summit County to coordinate the programs for the East Community Learning Center and the schools that feed into it. These include providing wraparound services for non-academic issues at elementary schools and creating a new financial technology learning lab at East CLC.

Assistant Superintendent Ellen McWilliams-Woods says the grant is a major boost for the schools as the district works to turn them into College and Career Academies.

“It’s not just our kids in the schools. This is a city-wide transformation of how we do workforce preparation and development and build this pipeline into successful employees to fill all the jobs in this region,” she said.

Akron Public Schools will roll out its College and Career Academy model this fall.