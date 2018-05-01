© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Education

ECOT Critics Say Non-Disclosure Agreements is a Cover Up of Student Data Manipulation

WKSU | By Andy Chow
Published May 1, 2018 at 1:20 AM EDT
Photo of Steve Dyer from Innovation Ohio
ANDY CHOW
/
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

Longtime critics of the Electronic Classroom of Tomorrow, the now-closed but still controversial online charter school, say that more employees would come forward with accusations of student data manipulation had they not signed contracts with non-disclosure agreements attached.

Steve Dyer with the liberal think tank Innovation Ohio says these so-called non-disclosure agreements signed by ECOT employees cover up any possible data fraud with public money.

"If taxpayer dollars are being misspent or ill-gotten, we should find out about that immediately or as quickly as possible. A non-disclosure agreement for the public sector seems to really fly in the face of that principle,” Dyer says.

Dyer’s complaint comes in the wake of a former employee anonymously accusing ECOT of falsely inflating student participation data.

A spokesperson says Auditor Dave Yost does not believe a court would find this so-called non-disclosure agreement enforceable because it goes against public policy.

Tags

EducationECOTInnovation OhioSteve DyerNon-disclosureWhistleblower
Andy Chow
Andy Chow is a general assignment state government reporter who focuses on environmental, energy, agriculture, and education-related issues. He started his journalism career as an associate producer with ABC 6/FOX 28 in Columbus before becoming a producer with WBNS 10TV.
See stories by Andy Chow
Related Content