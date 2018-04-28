© 2020 WKSU
Education

New Bill Would Overhaul Ohio's Report-Card Grading Scale for Schools

WKSU | By Andy Chow
Published April 28, 2018 at 9:03 AM EDT
Photo of a school chalk board with the words "report card"
SIMEZ78
/
SHUTTERSHOCK

A new proposal would overhaul Ohio's state report-card system. The bill would back off of the “A” through “F” grading scheme and offer a more comprehensive view. 

Republican Rep. Mike Duffey says school districts are receiving unfair grades on their report cards which he says end up being misleading.

He says a district can excel in an area, but still receive a “C” or “D” grade because of the way the section is scored.

“The school district’s response is, naturally, ‘But wait we want to explain the details with you,’ and the parent say,s ‘No, I don’t want the details. I just realized there was a C grade and I’m not happy with that.’ That’s unacceptable," Duffey says.

Duffey is proposing a new grade-card model that puts out all in the information in a dashboard format with a function that allows parents to compare the data to other districts around the state.

Lawmakers from both sides of the aisle have expressed an interest in revamping the report cards, which were redesigned in 2013 and are still be phased in.

EducationMike DuffeySchool report cardsOhio school report cards
Andy Chow
Andy Chow is a general assignment state government reporter who focuses on environmental, energy, agriculture, and education-related issues. He started his journalism career as an associate producer with ABC 6/FOX 28 in Columbus before becoming a producer with WBNS 10TV.
Andy Chow
