Lakewood Students Plan a Vigil to Mark Columbine and Ongoing School Gun Violence

More than half of high school students across the country say they’re concerned a mass shooting will happen at their school, which is why one Lakewood High School student says she’s taking a stand.

A survey from the national Pew Research Center found 57 percent of high school students are either worried or very worried there will be a mass shooting at their school.

Sixteen-year-old Isabella Bryson is a junior at Lakewood High School and says she’s never felt unsafe there. But “it is scary because we’re not really sure if it’s going to happen. However, it kind of inspired me to act," Bryson said.

Bryson and her friends have organized a candlelight vigil and rally at Lakewood Park Friday night to mark the 19th anniversary of the Columbine school shooting. But she says student speakers will also call for changes to gun laws.

“Student around our area and around the country, they don’t want to be scared every single time somebody slams a locker or the fire alarm goes off. So, that’s why we’re opening up a dialogue," Bryson said.

Bryson says the vigil will honor all victims of gun violence, not just the 13 who lost their lives at Columbine High School.