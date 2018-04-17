© 2020 WKSU
Education

ECOT Argues the Hearing that Cost it Millions Violated Ohio's Open Meetings Law

WKSU | By Karen Kasler
Published April 17, 2018 at 10:29 PM EDT
photo of ECOT vs. ODE hearing
ANDY CHOW
/
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU
A photo from the ECOT vs. ODE hearing.

What was once the state’s largest online charter school has been shut down since January – after saying it couldn’t pay the bill the state says it owes for over-counting students. But the Electronic Classroom of Tomorrow is still trying to win at least one battle in its ongoing legal war with the state.

The state school board voted in June that ECOT should pay back $60 million in state funds based on a resolution “to accept the decision of the hearing officer in Electronic Classroom of Tomorrow’s appeal."

That hearing officer had determined that ECOT could only prove 40 percent of the enrollment it claimed for the 2015-16 school year. ECOT wants the Ohio Supreme Court to rule that the proceeding involving the hearing officer violated the Open Meetings Act. Two lower courts have ruled it did not.

ECOT is also waiting for a decision on its case argued before the high court in February that the state illegally changed its rules on counting students, though it’s been closed for almost four months.

Karen Kasler
Karen is a lifelong Ohioan who has served as news director at WCBE-FM, assignment editor/overnight anchor at WBNS-TV, and afternoon drive anchor/assignment editor in WTAM-AM in Cleveland. In addition to her daily reporting for Ohio’s public radio stations, she’s reported for NPR, the BBC, ABC Radio News and other news outlets.  She hosts and produces the Statehouse News Bureau’s weekly TV show “The State of Ohio”, which airs on PBS stations statewide. She’s also a frequent guest on WOSU TV’s “Columbus on the Record”, a regular panelist on “The Sound of Ideas” on ideastream in Cleveland, appeared on the inaugural edition of “Face the State” on WBNS-TV and occasionally reports for “PBS Newshour”. She’s often called to moderate debates, including the Columbus Metropolitan Club’s Issue 3/legal marijuana debate and its pre-primary mayoral debate, and the City Club of Cleveland’s US Senate debate in 2012.
