Ohio Educational Score Levels Off in National Exam

National test scores show achievement growth has largely leveled off for Ohio students, much like the rest of the country.

The National Assessment of Education Progress, or NAEP, exam is given every two years to 4th and 8th graders. The test has measured student progress across states since the 1990s.

But in Ohio last year, there wasn’t much progress to be measured. Scores for Ohio 4th and 8th graders largely mimicked 2015 results, which national test administrator Cindy Carr says was also true for the country.

“Scores were not statistically significant in comparison to 2015 except in one case, 8th grade reading,” said Carr.

Ohio experienced a slight bump in 8th grade reading results similar to the national growth.

Carr says NAEP results also showed academic growth for students at the top of the performance scale and continued decline for students at the bottom nationally, but in Ohio, students at the bottom are performing slightly better than in 2015 in most measured areas.