Ohio Board of Education Creates a Social and Emotional Advisory Group

The Ohio Board of Education is moving forward with the creation of statewide guidelines around the social and emotional learning of students.



The Board voted Tuesday to create an advisory group to write standards for Ohio classrooms.



Board Member Stephanie Dodd says the standards will serve as a central resource for teachers and administrators. They’ll focus on the age appropriate ways to teach children about tough topics like drug addiction, suicide prevention and bullying.





"I think the most concerning thing that I heard is sometimes teachers are just googling what to do to provide support for their students," said Dodd.