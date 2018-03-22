University of Akron President Matthew Wilson is Stepping Down, Plans to Return to Law Faculty

University of Akron president Matthew Wilson announced that he will be stepping down from his role on July 31.

The announcement Thursday morning came in a letter to the campus community.

He says because of, "a host of personal and family considerations," he will return to the law school faculty.

In contrast to past presidents Scott Scarborough and Luis Proenza, who returned to teaching at U of Akron at their presidential pay rates, Wilson says he will receive a substantially reduced salary, "in recognition of ongoing financial challenges for the University."

Wilson served for two years as dean of the law school before being named interim president in July 2016, and a few months later became permanent president.

In his letter he says, "we have made progress on the budgetary front, including a $42 million one-year budgetary turnaround last year and increased donations."

Wilson also mentioned that he and his family have recently, "helped our youngest son successfully fight through a battle with an aggressive pediatric cancer."

Wilson was recently a finalist for a presidential role at the University of Central Florida.