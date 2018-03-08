© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Education

Local School Board Members Say Ohio's Proposed Education Consolidation Removes Accountability

WKSU | By Andy Chow
Published March 8, 2018 at 6:19 PM EST
A photo of the Ohio Statehouse from Rhodes Tower.
DAN KONIK
/
OHIO STATEHOUSE
The Ohio Statehouse

House Republicans are defending the proposal that would merge several departments into one large education agency which would report directly to the governor. But elected local school boards are sounding off on how it would change the state board of education.

As a Canton City School board member, Eric Resnick says he’s seen first-hand the important role elected leaders play in a child’s education, from creating effective policies to answering parents’ questions.

He says the idea of scaling back the state school board’s responsibilities will take that outlet away from the public.

“The public can’t hold its elected officials like me, like the state board of education -- most of whom are elected -- can’t approach us, can’t hold us accountable," Resnick said. "Then the whole system falls apart.”

House Speaker Cliff Rosenberger reacted to the vocal opposition by saying there are plenty of groups who support the measure. He added that the bill does not do away with the state school board. However, it does dramatically scale back its authority.

Tags

EducationEric ResnickCanton City SchoolsCliff RosenbergerOhio Board of EducationOhio Department of Education
Andy Chow
Andy Chow is a general assignment state government reporter who focuses on environmental, energy, agriculture, and education-related issues. He started his journalism career as an associate producer with ABC 6/FOX 28 in Columbus before becoming a producer with WBNS 10TV.
See stories by Andy Chow
Related Content