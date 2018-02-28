Akron Schools Superintendent Withdraws From Bid to Lead Columbus Schools

The leader of Akron’s public schools says he’s withdrawing his name from consideration to lead the largest school district in the state.

Superintendent David James was one of two finalists vying to become superintendent of Columbus City Schools, but said in a letter today he was asked by the Akron Board of Education and countless families, employees and community leaders to reconsider.

James explained his interest in the Columbus post during his State of the Schools speech earlier this month.

“Throwing my name in the hat for the Columbus City Schools superintendent position is not about the school board, not about my staff, not about the community, nor anyone in this room," James said. "It’s really about the opportunity to be challenged in a unique way.”

James called the Columbus position “compelling,” but says after the outpouring of support, he wants to remain in Akron.