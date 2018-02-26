Kent State's Estimated Worth to the Region Tops $3 Billion

Kent State University’s economic impact on northeast Ohio is nearly $3.4 billion a year. An independent study with those numbers was released Monday by university President Beverly Warren.

President Warren says she believes the numbers show that the university “elevates the quality of life across the entire northeast Ohio region.”And she says the timing of the study is related to Kent State moving forward with long-range fund-raising and major development initiatives.

“It’s a good baseline measure because we’re at the midpoint of a strategic visioning plan, we’re at the cusp of launching a facilities master plan, while we’re now engaged in fund raising that’s so tightly aligned across those important elements of planning.”

Approval of the facilities master plan is expected to go to a vote of the Board of Trustees next week.