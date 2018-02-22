© 2020 WKSU
Education

Akron Public Schools Teams with Kent State on Firestone Career Academy

WKSU | By Mark Arehart
Published February 22, 2018 at 12:09 AM EST
DSCN0085.JPG
Mark Arehart
/
WKSU
Akron Public Schools Superintendent David James and KSU President Beverly Warren talk at the partnership announcement event.

Akron Public Schools announced it’s expanding its college and career academies through a partnership with Kent State University.

Some Firestone Learning Academy students will soon be on Kent State’s campus. It’s the next phase for the district’s college and career academies program, which links high-school academics with either college-type majors or career paths.

Kent State President Beverly Warren said university students and faculty will help Firestone students study design, engineering and the performing arts.

"And we will also be helping with internships, so there are links from the classroom to what might be possible careers."

Akron Public Schools says some students will start classes this May, with a roll out to all Firestone students in the next two years.

Mark Arehart
Mark Arehart joined the award-winning WKSU news team as its arts/culture reporter in 2017. Before coming to Northeast Ohio, Arehart hosted Morning Edition and covered the arts scene for Delaware Public Media. He previously worked for KNKX in Seattle, Kansas Public Radio, and KYUK in Bethel, Alaska.  
