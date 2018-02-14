© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Education

House GOP Plan Would Consolidate Education Under Ohio's Governor

WKSU | By Andy Chow
Published February 14, 2018 at 3:57 PM EST
Rep. Bill Reineke stands at podium
KAREN KASLER
/
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

House Republicans rolled out a plan that would overhaul the state’s education system by consolidating several departments into one umbrella organization – including the Ohio Department of Education and of Higher Education. As Statehouse correspondent Andy Chow reports, supporters say this will bolster the connection between education and career-readiness.

The plan would create the Ohio Department of Learning and Achievement, with the director answering directly to the governor. Republican Rep. Bill Reineke says Gov. John Kasich’s office played a role in writing this plan.

Although it creates a huge new department and new positions, Reineke believes the consolidation will actually scale back the role of government in Ohio’s schools.

“We need to solve these issues that we have with the workforce. ... We are not supplying the needs of our kids.”

But Democratic Rep. Teresa Fedor says a mega-department would take local control away and strip important decision-making power from an elected state school board and puts it in the hands of political appointees.

EducationOhio Department of EducationOhio Department of Learning and AchievementBill ReinekeJohn Kasich
Andy Chow
Andy Chow is a general assignment state government reporter who focuses on environmental, energy, agriculture, and education-related issues. He started his journalism career as an associate producer with ABC 6/FOX 28 in Columbus before becoming a producer with WBNS 10TV.
