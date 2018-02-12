Jobs for Ohio Graduates Grant Will Launch a New Program to Help Young Immigrants

An Akron non-profit has been awarded a $75,000 United Way of Summit County Bold Goals grant to help prepare students for the future.

Jobs for Ohio Graduates plans to use the grant to assist Bold Goal number 2, which aims at 90 percent of Akron public high school students to have a 60 percent college and career readiness rate by 2025 .

Executive Director Chris Canova says the grant provides room for growth and opportunity.

“We have been delivering for 30 years. This grant of $75,000 will allow us to expand ongoing programs within Akron Public Schools and allow us to serve more kids.”

Jobs for Ohio Graduates is also launching a new program to help young immigrants receive their high school diploma.

Canova says the Investing in New Neighborhoods initiative will help these young people get their GEDs.

He says there are several factors as to why students in these communities don’t continue their education when they come to the U.S.

“When young people from Nepal or anywhere quite frankly that come over here and they’re 17 or 18 years of age and they have not been American educated, they don’t carry with them school credits. So those young people tend to not go to school and they don’t get a credential or a diploma.”



The program is expected to start later this month.