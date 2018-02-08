Kent State Considers Varsity Program for eSports

Kent State University could be the latest school to add a varsity program for eSports, multiplayer videogame competitions.

Kent State’s Vice President for System Integration, Nathan Ritchey, says the conversation about eSports started last April when the University of Utah announced its program.

“Our vision is that it involves everyone, and so, you know, it’s one university, and every, any student who would like to be involved at some level of e- sports would be welcome and included.”

Ritchey envisions all campuses coming together to form one big team.

In Ohio, Miami University launched its eSports program in 2016, followed by the University of Akron last December.