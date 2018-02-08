CEO of Lorain City Schools to Detail District Turnaround Plan Thursday

The CEO of Lorain City Schools will detail the five initiatives of his district turnaround plan at a town hall meeting tonight.

Lorain CEO David Hardy Jr. was tight lipped about the details of the five initiatives ahead of the Thursday night meeting, but says they do include a mix of programs and shifts in resources that will help the district start heading toward its academic improvement goals.

“Will there be programs that will be suggested? Absolutely. Will there be additional partnerships that we probably will engage in? Absolutely. However, a large chunk of what you’ll see is just a reframing of a work that is at task for us and, most importantly, how we will organize as a district to support the needs of our kids.”

Hardy has said in the past that reframing could include staffing changes at the district office and school principals, as well as shifting district funds away from teacher pay toward curriculum and student programs, potentially resulting in a pay cut.

Hardy was hired by Lorain’s Academic Distress Commission in July to turn the district around after years of low test scores.