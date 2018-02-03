The University of Akron Looks to Recruit Ohio athletes

The University of Akron is looking to recruit more Ohio athletes for their sports programs as a means of also bringing in more state funding to the school.

Funding is awarded for every course a student completes, as well as when they graduate— and President Matt Wilson says Akron’s athletes graduate at a higher rate than the student body.

“One of the things that really stood out was, from the state, because we are a public institution, for every athlete from the state of Ohio who comes to the University of Akron, y’know, we receive state support, just like we would with any other student from the state of Ohio.”

Wilson says adding in-state athletes to the roster, as well as shifting to private funding for scholarships, might also help to revive sports such as baseball.