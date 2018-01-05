University of Akron Becomes the First in Ohio to Offer an Early Law-School Start

The University of Akron’s Law School is offering first-year students an early start on their degrees.

The school will enroll 30 students to take some required courses in late May, months before most first-year students start in the fall.

Akron law's assistant dean of admissions, Nolan James, says the program will give the school a competitive edge with traditional and non-traditional students.

“We’re the only law school in the state of Ohio that has a program of this kind. Other law schools have an accelerated program. We’re certainly on the cutting edge with respect to offering this degree of flexibility for these types of students.”

The pilot program will include scholarship assistance to qualifying students.