Ohio's Board of Education Moves to Cut Back on Graduation Tests

The Ohio Board of Education is recommending lawmakers reduce the number of exams students must take to graduate.

Board members voted Tuesday to get rid of three types of assessments. The first are local tests that are used solely to evaluate teachers.

Ohio Board of Education members voted to also eliminate the WorkKeys exam, a test that students in career-tech pathways must pass to graduate. State Superintendent of Instruction Paolo DeMaria says the recommendation comes from a career-tech work group that studied the testing requirements.

“The WorkKeys is seen as yet another exam that needs to be taken and not really adding any value to the process,” DeMaria said.

Career-tech students must achieve an industry credential plus take end-of-course exams to graduate and DeMaria says that should be sufficient.

The state school board also is recommending Ohio lawmakers do away with the end of the year English test for high school freshmen.