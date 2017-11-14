© 2020 WKSU
Education

Lehner Proposes Ending Expulsions and Suspensions For Young Students

WKSU | By Andy Chow
Published November 14, 2017 at 9:10 PM EST
peggy_lehner_on_expulsions_cropped_111417_-_chow.jpg
ANDY CHOW
/
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

A state senator wants to toss out the idea of expulsions for kids who are in third grade or younger. The lawmaker says this can go a long way to closing the achievement gap for disadvantaged students.

Republican Sen. Peggy Lehner is proposing the ban on expulsions and out-of-school suspensions.

 Lehner says there’s a clear link between suspensions and drop in academic achievement among students who are minorities, disabled or from low-income families.

 “When suspended a child is robbed of days and often weeks of learning every year.”

There were 36,000 suspensions among preschoolers through third graders last school year. Of those suspended, 90% were economically disadvantaged.

Lehner’s proposal still allows a school to expel a student based on violent behavior.

expulsions disadvantaged students Ohio Senate Peggy Lehner achievement gap
Andy Chow
Andy Chow is a general assignment state government reporter who focuses on environmental, energy, agriculture, and education-related issues. He started his journalism career as an associate producer with ABC 6/FOX 28 in Columbus before becoming a producer with WBNS 10TV.
