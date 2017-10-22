New Numbers Show Troubling 2019 Graduation Rates in Ohio

This time last year state school board members saw an alarming report that showed about a third of Ohio’s high school juniors were not meeting the standards needed to graduate. The numbers aren’t looking much better for the class of 2019.

So far, only 65 percent of this year's high school juniors have met or are highly likely to reach graduation requirements for 2019.

To Ohio Board of Education member Stephanie Dodd, that shows little improvement compared to last year’s juniors. She says it’s time to look for other graduation requirements.

“I think that extends beyond a one-time-test. I think it involves a bigger look at what’s happening in our schools and in our classes,” says Dodd.

Dodd says that might include the grade in the course itself and not just the final exam.

When the state saw these kinds of numbers for the class of 2018, it created alternative requirements such as 93 percent attendance and a 2.5 GPA.