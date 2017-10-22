© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Education

New Numbers Show Troubling 2019 Graduation Rates in Ohio

WKSU | By Andy Chow
Published October 22, 2017 at 8:16 PM EDT
dept_of_education_-_credit_kasler__1_.jpg
KAREN KASLER
/
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

This time last year state school board members saw an alarming report that showed about a third of Ohio’s high school juniors were not meeting the standards needed to graduate. The numbers aren’t looking much better for the class of 2019.

So far, only 65 percent of this year's high school juniors have met or are highly likely to reach graduation requirements for 2019.

To Ohio Board of Education member Stephanie Dodd, that shows little improvement compared to last year’s juniors. She says it’s time to look for other graduation requirements. 

“I think that extends beyond a one-time-test. I think it involves a bigger look at what’s happening in our schools and in our classes,” says Dodd. 

Dodd says that might include the grade in the course itself and not just the final exam.

When the state saw these kinds of numbers for the class of 2018, it created alternative requirements such as 93 percent attendance and a 2.5 GPA.

Tags

EducationHigh school graduation ratesOhio graduation standardsOhio School Boards AssocationStephanie DoddOhio Board of Education
Andy Chow
Andy Chow is a general assignment state government reporter who focuses on environmental, energy, agriculture, and education-related issues. He started his journalism career as an associate producer with ABC 6/FOX 28 in Columbus before becoming a producer with WBNS 10TV.
See stories by Andy Chow
Related Content