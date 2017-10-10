Ten Years After the Shooting, Tightened Security Remains a Part of Cleveland's SuccessTech

Ten years ago today, a freshman at Cleveland’s SuccessTech Academy shot two students and two teachers before turning a gun on himself.

The incident drew national attention and pushed the Cleveland Metropolitan School District to increase security in its more than 100 schools.

Today, CMSD buildings still have metal detectors, cameras and security guards. But local school security expert Ken Trump says once the shock of an incident fades, it’s easy for districts to lose sight of those measures.

Trump has worked as an expert witness in some of the highest-profile school-shooting cases across the country and says it’s often a lack of awareness that leads to incidents like the SuccessTech shooting.