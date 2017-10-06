The University of Akron Introduces New Student Recruitment Initiatives

The University of Akron has announced several new initiatives to encourage student recruitment and retention.



The university will be lowering the tuition cost for out of state students and will expand access to a program which guarantees scholarship renewal.



University President Matt Wilson hopes these changes will make their school more desirable to all students.





“We want to do everything within our power to make sure that students, when they come to the University of Akron that they will graduate and that they will graduate quickly. And I think that the tuition adjustments, the expansion of our Akron Guarantee Scholarship, the automatic upgrades the guarantees that provides will provide a great formula for success,” said Wilson.



Wilson says the university was able to implement the changes due to support from donors and through strategic use of current scholarship funds.



