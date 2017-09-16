© 2020 WKSU
Education

Ohio School Districts' Grades Upset Lawmakers

WKSU | By Jo Ingles
Published September 16, 2017
Statehouse News Bureau

Many Ohioans are not happy about the state’s new report cards after seeing grades for their school districts drop. Some state lawmakers are not happy about the change either.

Republican Representative Mike Duffey thinks the new grades being given to school districts by the Ohio Department of Education are bogus.

“To be totally honest, I think all of this report card system that we currently have basically needs to be thrown out and we need to start over.”

Duffey says the current system doesn’t put the emphasis on the criteria that would show the quality of education being provided to students. He says lawmakers are being reluctantly drawn into the fight over how the department rates schools. He says he’ll likely introduce legislation soon that will get rid of the current system. 

