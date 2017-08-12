Number of Incoming Ohio College Students in Need of Refresher Courses Drops

At one point, four-in-ten incoming freshmen on Ohio’s public colleges and university campuses needed refresher courses on things they should have learned in high school. That number is falling, but officials are still concerned about the number of kids needing remedial work – which can be costly.

Higher Education Chancellor John Carey has been on the job since 2013, and says back then the state was spending about $140 million on remedial courses for a big percentage of students.

“We are trending in the right direction. When I first became Chancellor it was about 43 percent. Now it’s down to 31 percent.”