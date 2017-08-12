© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Education

Number of Incoming Ohio College Students in Need of Refresher Courses Drops

WKSU | By Karen Kasler
Published August 12, 2017 at 9:31 AM EDT
photo of John Carey
THE STATE OF OHIO

  

At one point, four-in-ten incoming freshmen on Ohio’s public colleges and university campuses needed refresher courses on things they should have learned in high school. That number is falling, but officials are still concerned about the number of kids needing remedial work – which can be costly.

Higher Education Chancellor John Carey has been on the job since 2013, and says back then the state was spending about $140 million on remedial courses for a big percentage of students.

“We are trending in the right direction. When I first became Chancellor it was about 43 percent. Now it’s down to 31 percent.”

Carey says remedial work needs to start in high school or in prerequisite courses. The state has said it’s a goal to eliminate remedial funding in higher ed, and the new budget requires public colleges and universities to report annually on how many students need remedial work and how much that costs.

Tags

EducationOhio Department of Higher EducationJohn Careyrefresher courses
Karen Kasler
Karen is a lifelong Ohioan who has served as news director at WCBE-FM, assignment editor/overnight anchor at WBNS-TV, and afternoon drive anchor/assignment editor in WTAM-AM in Cleveland. In addition to her daily reporting for Ohio’s public radio stations, she’s reported for NPR, the BBC, ABC Radio News and other news outlets.  She hosts and produces the Statehouse News Bureau’s weekly TV show “The State of Ohio”, which airs on PBS stations statewide. She’s also a frequent guest on WOSU TV’s “Columbus on the Record”, a regular panelist on “The Sound of Ideas” on ideastream in Cleveland, appeared on the inaugural edition of “Face the State” on WBNS-TV and occasionally reports for “PBS Newshour”. She’s often called to moderate debates, including the Columbus Metropolitan Club’s Issue 3/legal marijuana debate and its pre-primary mayoral debate, and the City Club of Cleveland’s US Senate debate in 2012.
See stories by Karen Kasler
Related Content