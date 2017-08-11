© 2020 WKSU
Education

Ohio Still Has a Long Way to Go for Higher Education Goals

WKSU | By Karen Kasler
Published August 11, 2017 at 1:49 PM EDT
photo of John Carey
THE STATE OF OHIO

The state says it’s facing a looming crisis, and the solution is that more Ohioans need to graduate from college.

The state estimates that at the current rate of higher education achievement, by 2025 there will be almost two million Ohioans without the education or training they would need in the workforce.  So higher education Chancellor John Carey says the state wants 1.7 million more adults, or 65 percent of Ohioans to have college degrees or certificates in the next eight years.

“We have a long way to go. We’re about 43 percent in Ohio right now.”

The state hopes to raise that by suggesting post-secondary education to people of all races and ages, and for them to seek credentials for in-demand jobs.

Nearly 30 percent of Ohioans in poverty have less than a high school diploma, but only 4 percent of those in poverty have a bachelor’s degree or higher. 

Karen Kasler
