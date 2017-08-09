Ohio Immigrant Worker Project Settle Suit with Dover City Schools

An immigrants’ advocacy group is no longer suing Dover City Schools, or accusing the district of wrong-doing. And the school system is putting in new procedures aimed at better helping students for whom English is a second language.

In May of 2016 the Ohio Immigrant Worker Project filed a federal lawsuit alleging that Dover City Schools discriminated against English-as-a-second-language students. This week the group settled out-out-of-court with the district.

It dropped the suit, and accusations against the district. Dover City Schools agreed to implement practices to benefit these students. Jeff Stewart of the Ohio Immigrant Worker Project says the schools will use appropriately certified teachers for classes where students still need help with English. “The students are going to be encouraged to participate in extracurricular activities, Notices are going to go out families in the language they speak, and students under 22 that had stopped going to school, for whatever reason, will now be allowed to reenroll.”

The settlement included no financial penalties or agreement of wrong-doing.