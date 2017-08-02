Ohio Education Department Pulls Back More Money From ECOT

The state education department has ordered that more money be withheld from the state's largest online charter school’s monthly funding. Officials believe the Electronic Classroom of Tomorrow is still getting too much money based on a suggested drop in enrollment.

The Ohio Department of Education is putting aside 12 percent of the money it sends to ECOT every month. This is in addition to the $2.5 million the state is already clawing back every month to make up for inflated student enrollment reports two years ago.

Republican Auditor Dave Yost says ECOT has stated in court documents that they’re struggling and enrollment is dropping. Enrollment dictates how much public money charter schools get from the state, so he says it’s right for the state to withhold more money.

“ECOT may be asking for more funding than they’re entitled to ... and if they were to go away we wouldn’t be able to get that money back,” he said.

An ECOT spokesperson said the school is consulting with its legal team before responding.