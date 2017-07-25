© 2020 WKSU
Education

Ohio Education Department Creates New Partnership To Place Students with a Staffing Agency

WKSU | By Karen Kasler
Published July 25, 2017 at 8:03 PM EDT
photo of Paolo DeMaria talking to attendees
KAREN KASLER
/
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

The Ohio Department of Education is partnering with the staffing company Adecco to match high school students with local businesses.

State school Superintendent Paolo DeMaria says it solves potential problems that keep kids out of some workplaces – and away from real-work experiences.

“Sometimes businesses come to us and say, 'You know, there are liability issues,' or, 'How do we handle workers’ comp and other things for these students?' And we take that worry out of it by having Adecco as that staffing intermediary.”

DeMaria made the announcement before a conference of career tech educators. He says it could also include paid and unpaid interns in other fields such as insurance and finance.

Karen Kasler
Karen Kasler
