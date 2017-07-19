Ohio College Students Are Getting More Education on Sexual Misconduct, State Study Finds

A new state study reports that Ohio college students are doing more to educate themselves in sexual violence prevention.

The Ohio Department of Higher Education used data from a series of questions about university responses and education about sexual misconduct. From 2016 to 2017, students receiving prevention training at public universities grew from 29 percent to 56 percent. The number of students getting that training at private colleges also nearly doubled.

Kerry Soller runs the Changing Campus Culture Initiative, which collects the data for the state.

“One of the unique things about our initiative is that it is completely voluntary, it is not legislatively mandated. All of our campuses in Ohio have stepped up to say, ‘This is important to us,’ and they want to take advantage of the resources available to this initiative.”

Soller says this year’s study received twice as many responses as last year’s. She added that Ohio colleges have increased their education and prevention resources.

The Office of Sexual and Relationship Violence Support Services at Kent State University offers workshops and presentations on stalking, dating violence and ways bystanders can intervene. More than a thousand students participated in those programs.

Director Jennifer O’Connell says the university will continue to expand its resources.

“We’re going to be launching, in the fall, some additional education that will be through our online program. That will go to all incoming students. So I think the more education we can give to help prevent and just raise awareness, the better.”

She says Kent State’s Title IX office also offers resources on how to report sexual misconduct.