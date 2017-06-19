University of Akron Receives Money to Help Students with Financial Emergencies

The University of Akron is getting $630,000 to aid its students in emergencies that threaten to end their education.

The money comes from the Great Lakes Higher Education Corporation. Students can get up to a $1,000 emergency grant to spend anything that’s not directly related to education.

Ron Bowman is assistant vice president for student success at the University of Akron.

“Something that, for one student, might be a nuisance like breaking down on the highway or a flat tire or having trouble finding daycare can be devastating to another student.”

Students will only be able to receive one grant per year once the money becomes available in the fall.

Akron is one of the first four-year schools to get the funding and received the most out of any school in Ohio.