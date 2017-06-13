© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Education

State School Superintendent Recommends Cutting Some Tests

WKSU | By Karen Kasler
Published June 13, 2017 at 10:29 PM EDT
photo of John Richard and Paolo DeMaria
KAREN KASLER
/
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

The state school superintendent is recommending cutting out some mandated state tests, and suggesting that local districts consider trimming tests for teacher evaluations.

 

Deputy state schools superintendent John Richard told the state board of education that though people complain about required state tests, they only comprise 71 hours of the 215 hours of testing from kindergarten through senior year.

“144 of those hours are due to local tests.”

Superintendent Paolo DeMaria suggested state lawmakers eliminate the fourth-grade social studies test and high school end-of-course exams in English I and American government, and he’d also like to scrap the WorkKeys career tech test. DeMaria said local district exams done just for teacher evaluations could be cut, but also said other state tests should stay, while noting his testing workgroup wanted to eliminate more than he did.

Tags

EducationOhio Board of EducationPaolo DeMariaWorkKeysJohn Richard
Karen Kasler
Karen is a lifelong Ohioan who has served as news director at WCBE-FM, assignment editor/overnight anchor at WBNS-TV, and afternoon drive anchor/assignment editor in WTAM-AM in Cleveland. In addition to her daily reporting for Ohio’s public radio stations, she’s reported for NPR, the BBC, ABC Radio News and other news outlets.  She hosts and produces the Statehouse News Bureau’s weekly TV show “The State of Ohio”, which airs on PBS stations statewide. She’s also a frequent guest on WOSU TV’s “Columbus on the Record”, a regular panelist on “The Sound of Ideas” on ideastream in Cleveland, appeared on the inaugural edition of “Face the State” on WBNS-TV and occasionally reports for “PBS Newshour”. She’s often called to moderate debates, including the Columbus Metropolitan Club’s Issue 3/legal marijuana debate and its pre-primary mayoral debate, and the City Club of Cleveland’s US Senate debate in 2012.
See stories by Karen Kasler