It's Manufacturing Camp Time Again In Ohio

Hundreds of kids 9-to-13 will be going to work in area factories, mills and machine shops in coming weeks. The sixth year of Summer Manufacturing Camps in Ohio has begun.

The day-camps are collaborations of schools, community groups and businesses. They take students to manufacturing operations to see if manufacturing careers could be for them.

Sen. Sherrod Brown’s office organizes the camps. He says the idea came from a long-ago comment from a White House aide.

“He said, you know, everybody in America wants there to be more manufacturing. But nobody wants there kid to do it.”

Brown says that's the "why" behind the camps.

“How do you get young people interested in a very different manufacturing from what their parents and grandparents may think manufacturing looks like today? That really is sort of the genesis of where we go with all of this.”

Nineteen counties in Ohio now have the week-long camps.