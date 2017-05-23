Akron Public Schools Announces Cuts and Savings in New Five-Year Forecast

Akron Public Schools has released its five-year forecast, which includes both some big savings and big cuts in the next school year.

The school district’s report includes the closing of three buildings: a high school, a middle school and an elementary school. It will also cut 79 jobs, most through attrition.

The district says that the cuts will allow Akron schools to reduce spending by more than $6.5 million next school year.

Akron Schools Treasurer Ryan Pendleton explains the cuts.

“Over the last 15 years, we’ve gone from about 35,000 students in seat to just over 20,000 students in seat. So we have had a reduction in staff, but we’re still operating a footprint that’s a little bit too large.”

Pendleton says while total student enrollment has decreased, enrollment for students from kindergarten to fourth grade has increased recently.