Education

Republican Lawmaker Sponsors a Bill to Allow Ohio Schools to Opt-Out of Common Core

WKSU | By Jo Ingles
Published May 19, 2017 at 1:50 PM EDT
photo of empty desks
KAREN KASLER
/
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

A  bill in the state Legislature would give local school districts more control over curriculum.

The bill, sponsored by Republican Rep. Andy Thompson, would allow local school districts to eliminate the use of Common Core state standards and permit them to implement new standards instead. Thompson says the idea is to give local schools and teachers more control over their classrooms in the wake of many federal and state requirements.

“And if those teachers are hamstrung, and really can’t apply the time to make the difference for students, then we are really hurting ourselves long term.”

There’s one caveat – the local replacement must meet the state’s minimum requirements. The bill also makes changes to graduation requirements, teacher and principal evaluations. 

EducationOhio schoolsAndy Thompsoncommon core
Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles is a professional journalist who covers politics and Ohio government for the Ohio Public Radio and Television for the Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau. She reports on issues of importance to Ohioans including education, legislation, politics, and life and death issues such as capital punishment. Jo started her career in Louisville, Kentucky in the mid 80’s when she helped produce a televised presidential debate for ABC News, worked for a creative services company and served as a general assignment report for a commercial radio station. In 1989, she returned back to her native Ohio to work at the WOSU Stations in Columbus where she began a long resume in public radio.
See stories by Jo Ingles
