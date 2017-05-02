© 2020 WKSU
Education

Private School Students Thank Ohio Lawmakers For Vouchers That Pay For Their Schooling

WKSU | By Jo Ingles
Published May 2, 2017 at 3:46 PM EDT
photo of private school Statehouse rally
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU
Crowds gathered in front of the Statehouse (pictured) to thank lawmakers for budget actions that will help low-income families pay for school.

More than 1,000 students, parents and leaders from private schools rallied at the Statehouse to thank lawmakers for money in the budget that helps low-income families pay for tuition.

Treajohn Richmond is an eighth-grader at St. Adalbert Catholic School in Cleveland. He credits state dollars for allowing him to attend school there, where he met leaders who helped him get into in a highly rated Catholic high school.

“They put in a word like you were their own. I don’t [think] the public school would have did that for me.”

Many at this rally say they want to send their kids to faith-based schools, but couldn’t without state dollars. And that funding is likely to continue with the Republican majority in the Statehouse.

Last week, public school supporters and Democratic former Congressman Dennis Kucinich gathered at the Statehouse to urge more money for public schools.

