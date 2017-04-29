© 2020 WKSU
WKSU
Education

Education Leaders Give Thumbs Up to Ohio House Budget Changes

WKSU | By Karen Kasler
Published April 29, 2017 at 9:15 AM EDT
photo of classroom
KAREN KASLER
/
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

The House’s changes to Gov. John Kasich’s budget are going over fairly well with education leaders. That includes the $90 million in spending added to the $16.3 billion that Kasich initially proposed.

That $90 million will be spread out over more than 610 school districts, joint vocational schools and educational service centers, notes Damon Asbury with the Ohio School Boards Association.

“$90 million is not a lot. I guess it’s more the sentiment? We’re pleased that the legislature did put some additional dollars in,” says Asbury.

Scott DeMauro with the Ohio Education Association, the state’s largest teachers’ union, is pleased the House pulled out Kasich’s requirement that teachers job shadow at businesses.

“We are very happy that common sense prevailed,” says DeMauro.

But school leaders are cautious about proceeds from new video poker games at Ohio’s seven horseracing tracks.  They’re concerned about the stability of that funding source, though revenue at racinos has been up.

EducationJohn KasichDamon AsburyOhio School Boards AssociationScott DeMauroOhio Education Association
Karen Kasler
Karen is a lifelong Ohioan who has served as news director at WCBE-FM, assignment editor/overnight anchor at WBNS-TV, and afternoon drive anchor/assignment editor in WTAM-AM in Cleveland. In addition to her daily reporting for Ohio’s public radio stations, she’s reported for NPR, the BBC, ABC Radio News and other news outlets.  She hosts and produces the Statehouse News Bureau’s weekly TV show “The State of Ohio”, which airs on PBS stations statewide. She’s also a frequent guest on WOSU TV’s “Columbus on the Record”, a regular panelist on “The Sound of Ideas” on ideastream in Cleveland, appeared on the inaugural edition of “Face the State” on WBNS-TV and occasionally reports for “PBS Newshour”. She’s often called to moderate debates, including the Columbus Metropolitan Club’s Issue 3/legal marijuana debate and its pre-primary mayoral debate, and the City Club of Cleveland’s US Senate debate in 2012.
See stories by Karen Kasler
