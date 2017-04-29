Akron Public Schools Investigating Why Man Was Allowed in Elementary School Without ID Check

Akron Public Schools is investigating why one of its elementary schools failed to stop a man impersonating a police officer from entering the school.

Police say Christopher Hendon visited Leggett Elementary with a weapon several times, but was not stopped because he appeared to be a police officer.

School officials never asked for Hendon’s ID.

Akron Schools spokesman Mark Williamson says the event is a reminder about safety in schools.

“We have the policies in place, the issue is that we have 50 schools and if a school doesn’t do the right thing every minute of every day this is what can happen. And even the superintendent shows his ID when he goes into the school and they all know who he is.”

Williamson says that Hendon first appeared at the school to pick up his girlfriend’s child and chatted with several police officers.