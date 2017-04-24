© 2020 WKSU
Education

Kucinich Threatens to Sue Over Charter School Corruption

WKSU | By Jo Ingles
Published April 24, 2017 at 5:45 PM EDT
photo of Dennis Kucinich
JO INGLES
/
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU
Dennis Kucinich is making a series of appearances throughout Ohio to talk about charter schools.

The fight over school funding in Ohio has been going on for nearly three decades. One former Ohio congressman and former state lawmaker says he is exploring the possibility of launching another lawsuit against the state for the way it funds for-profit charter schools.

Dennis Kucinich says his legal team is looking into the way the state funds for-profit charter schools with public money. And based on what they find, Kucinich says he might bring a lawsuit over it. But lawsuit or not, Kucinich says the system for funding those schools is corrupt.

“It’s pay to play. I mean I served in this legislature. I’m not a stranger to Columbus. I know how this town works," Kucinich says. "Lobbyists come in. They help people with their campaigns and people turn around and help the lobbyists get what they want."

Charter school advocate Mark Weaver takes issue with that statement.

“What’s interesting is Dennis Kucinich didn’t talk about the teacher unions that take taxpayers dollars into their accounts and give those to Democrat candidates like Mr. Kucinich," Weaver says.

Kucinich won’t say if he intends to run on the Democratic ticket for Governor next year but he has been mentioned as a possible candidate.

Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles is a professional journalist who covers politics and Ohio government for the Ohio Public Radio and Television for the Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau. She reports on issues of importance to Ohioans including education, legislation, politics, and life and death issues such as capital punishment. Jo started her career in Louisville, Kentucky in the mid 80’s when she helped produce a televised presidential debate for ABC News, worked for a creative services company and served as a general assignment report for a commercial radio station. In 1989, she returned back to her native Ohio to work at the WOSU Stations in Columbus where she began a long resume in public radio.
See stories by Jo Ingles
