Education

Ohio Lawmakers Propose Computer Science Standards --Not Mandates-- For State Schools

WKSU | By Karen Kasler
Published April 1, 2017 at 5:08 PM EDT
photo of computer
SHUTTERSTOCK
/
SHUTTERSTOCK
Six states have implemented their own computer science standards so far.

Six states have adopted computer science standards for schools. A pair of suburban Columbus Republican lawmakers want Ohio to be next, but they don’t want schools to be mandated to use them.

The bill from Reps. Rick Carfagna and Mike Duffey would order the state school board to work with teachers, businesses and technology professionals to develop and adopt computer science standards by July 2018, but Carfagna says they won’t be requirements.  

“This is where I want to be absolutely clear. This is not a mandate.”

Instead, the lawmakers say schools will be encouraged to use the standards through a $2.5 million program that will offer $100,000 in grants for equipment and technology infrastructure.  And the bill would allow students to swap computer science for algebra II, which is a graduation requirement.

Educationcomputer scienceeducationRep. Mike DuffeyRep. Rick CarfagnaComputer education
Karen Kasler
Karen is a lifelong Ohioan who has served as news director at WCBE-FM, assignment editor/overnight anchor at WBNS-TV, and afternoon drive anchor/assignment editor in WTAM-AM in Cleveland. In addition to her daily reporting for Ohio’s public radio stations, she’s reported for NPR, the BBC, ABC Radio News and other news outlets.  She hosts and produces the Statehouse News Bureau’s weekly TV show “The State of Ohio”, which airs on PBS stations statewide. She’s also a frequent guest on WOSU TV’s “Columbus on the Record”, a regular panelist on “The Sound of Ideas” on ideastream in Cleveland, appeared on the inaugural edition of “Face the State” on WBNS-TV and occasionally reports for “PBS Newshour”. She’s often called to moderate debates, including the Columbus Metropolitan Club’s Issue 3/legal marijuana debate and its pre-primary mayoral debate, and the City Club of Cleveland’s US Senate debate in 2012.
