A Summit County School Launches an Effort to Increase Drug Prevention

Hudson Middle School has launched a group called Rachel’s Angels in an effort to spread awareness of the dangers of drug use.

The group is named after 17-year old Rachel DeMaio, a student at Woodridge High School in Peninsula, who died last fall after overdosing on carfentanil.

Assistant Principle Karen Weber says her daughter was friends with DeMaio. She says the goal of Rachel’s Angels is to provide help in preventing drug use.

"We want to get information into the hands of the people that need it the most. That’s really our parents and our teenagers, and our pre-teens. Our middle school students. Our focus is middle school and high school.

There are 13 students in the group, and each student who joins commits to being drug and alcohol free.

Rachel’s Angels is partnering with surrounding schools, including Woodridge High School and Revere High School in Richfield, ito try to increase drug prevention.

