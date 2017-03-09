The Anti-Defamation League Says Ohio Colleges Must Be Ready to Deal with Anti-Semitic Incidents

The Anti-Defamation League says white supremacists have begun college recruiting drives – including at schools in Ohio.

The drives include posters and fliers with racist messages. The Anti-Defamation League has recorded more than 100 incidents this school year alone, with six of them at Ohio schools including Kent State and Ohio State.

Anita Gray, director of the Anti-Defamation League in Northeast Ohio, says she hopes universities will take steps to combat the incidents of anti-Semitism, which have increased since January.

“I think that students need to be educated as to what’s really going on and why these people are doing this. And also, the administrations need to understand what’s happening on their campuses.

“I look at this as ‘the genie is out of the bottle.’ With the increase in visibility of the presidential election – up to today, after the election – the forms of hate in this country and anti-Semitism have grown exponentially. So you can draw your own conclusion as to why.”

Gray adds that she’s grateful that President Donald Trump has made statements against anti-Semitism, but she hopes he will do more.

Kent State released a statement saying the racist flier found on-campus last fall is “repugnant” and not in keeping with the school’s core values.