Northeast Ohio Superintendents Respond to Ohio's Draft Plan for Student Success

Northeast Ohio superintendents are reacting to a draft of the state’s new education plan released earlier this month. Local educators will hold a community forum on Wednesday night.

Thirty school administrators contributed to a white paper released last week as a response to the Ohio Department of Education’s Draft Plan for the Every Student Succeeds Act.

The educators report they wanted more flexibility included in Ohio’s approach to the new federal education law.

Dr. Jim Lloyd is the superintendent of the Olmsted Falls City School District. He says it comes down to testing.

"We over-test. And when you do that, you shrink the curriculum down to only those things [that are tested]. You may not necessarily do it purposefully,but that's the reality of what happens," LLoyd says.

The group wanted Ohio to reduce the number of standardized tests, but under the state’s draft plan, students will continue to take the same number of tests.