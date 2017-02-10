© 2020 WKSU
Education
Opioids: Turning the Tide in the Crisis
00000174-c556-d691-a376-cdd69e980000Day after day, week after week, the headlines in Northeast Ohio and across much of the country contain news of tragic loss:  lives lost to opioids. It’s a problem that knows no bounds:  geography, race, gender, level of education or income.The problem took on new urgency this summer as the powerful elephant sedative, Carfentanil, began hitting the streets.  First responders armed with their only weapon, the overdose antidote Naloxone, have struggled to keep up with what’s become an overwhelming problem. It’s an issue that’s straining public and social resources.  What has become clear is that business as usual is not going to fix the problem.WKSU news has been covering the unfolding crisis. Tuesdays during Morning Edition, the WKSU news team digs even deeper.  WKSU reporters will examine what’s led us here and what might be done to turn the tide.  Support for Opioids: Turning the Tide in the Crisis comes from Wayne Savings Community Bank, Kent State University Office of Continuing and Distance Education, Hometown Grocery Delivery, Mercy Medical Center, AxessPointe Community Health Center, Community Support Services, Inc., Medina County District Library and Hudson Community First.00000174-c556-d691-a376-cdd69e980001

Ohio Attorney General Calls For Drug Education starting in kindergarten

WKSU | By Andy Chow
Published February 10, 2017 at 4:18 PM EST
Photo of Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine
Andy Chow
/
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU
Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine presents report detailing the best practices for drug use prevention education.

The state attorney general is calling for schools to disclose what kind of drug education they’re providing to students, from their first days in class through graduation from high school. 

Attorney General Mike DeWine has said educating kids is a key to fighting Ohio’s opioid crisis, which he says is the worst drug epidemic he’s ever seen.

His office released a new report calling for comprehensive, evidence-based drug education starting in kindergarten.

“I’m afraid that unless we educate our kids about the dangers of substance abuse we will have a generation who sees drug use as a normal activity,” DeWine says. 

One recommendation DeWine highlighted was for schools to report to the Ohio Department of Education exactly what they’re teaching kids on the issue already. However, as of right now these are just recommendations and there are no moves yet by lawmakers to require anything. 

Andy Chow
Andy Chow is a general assignment state government reporter who focuses on environmental, energy, agriculture, and education-related issues. He started his journalism career as an associate producer with ABC 6/FOX 28 in Columbus before becoming a producer with WBNS 10TV.
