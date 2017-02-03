© 2020 WKSU
Education

Ohio Department of Education Releases Draft for Every Student Succeeds Act Policies

WKSU | By Karen Kasler
Published February 3, 2017 at 4:10 PM EST
photo of Ohio Department of Education building
MICHELLE FAUST
/
WCPN

The Ohio Department of Education has released its draft of new education policies to align with the federal plan known as the Every Student Succeeds Act.

It’s now open to public input.

A preview of this draft to comply with the law was released last week, and the Department of Education’s Chris Woolard says there aren’t any big changes…

“You’re seeing the nuts and bolts of the pieces we put out a week ago,” he said.

The state says it will reexamine the testing system but won’t make any changes to it – and in fact can’t without state lawmakers’ approval.

The state also set goals of a 93% graduation rate and a less than 5% chronic absenteeism rate in the next ten years. And ODE will clarify the state report card system and make it more user friendly.  

The public comment period is open through March 6, and the final plan must be submitted to the federal government by April.

EducationEvery Student Succeeds ActChris WoolardOhio Department of EducationHigh school graduation rates
Karen Kasler
Karen is a lifelong Ohioan who has served as news director at WCBE-FM, assignment editor/overnight anchor at WBNS-TV, and afternoon drive anchor/assignment editor in WTAM-AM in Cleveland. In addition to her daily reporting for Ohio’s public radio stations, she’s reported for NPR, the BBC, ABC Radio News and other news outlets.  She hosts and produces the Statehouse News Bureau’s weekly TV show “The State of Ohio”, which airs on PBS stations statewide. She’s also a frequent guest on WOSU TV’s “Columbus on the Record”, a regular panelist on “The Sound of Ideas” on ideastream in Cleveland, appeared on the inaugural edition of “Face the State” on WBNS-TV and occasionally reports for “PBS Newshour”. She’s often called to moderate debates, including the Columbus Metropolitan Club’s Issue 3/legal marijuana debate and its pre-primary mayoral debate, and the City Club of Cleveland’s US Senate debate in 2012.
