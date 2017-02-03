© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Education

Kasich's Budget Proposal Could Mean School Funding Cuts

WKSU | By Karen Kasler
Published February 3, 2017 at 6:08 PM EST
Photo of Gov. John Kasich.
KAREN KASLER
/
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU
Gov. John Kasich's budget plan would cut funding for half of Ohio's school districts.

Nearly half of Ohio’s 610 school districts will lose funding under the budget proposed this week by Gov. John Kasich, and 73 won’t get any more money than they got this fiscal year. 

Ohio schools have been losing students for the last few years, and Kasich’s budget director Tim Keen says this budget reflects that.

“If you’ve lost an appreciable number of students, why should we continue to pay you the same amount of money that we did previously?”

The highest percentage loss for any school district is 5.6%. The state has also reduced what it will pay for school transportation. Kasich’s budget boosts public school spending by $200 million, or about 1%.

The budget plan includes a 17% income tax cut and increases in the state sales tax, in the taxes on beer, wine, cigarettes and the oil and gas drilling tax. State lawmakers are likely to make changes.

Tags

EducationOhio School DistrictsJohn KasichEducation fundingBudget cutsOhio budget
Karen Kasler
Karen is a lifelong Ohioan who has served as news director at WCBE-FM, assignment editor/overnight anchor at WBNS-TV, and afternoon drive anchor/assignment editor in WTAM-AM in Cleveland. In addition to her daily reporting for Ohio’s public radio stations, she’s reported for NPR, the BBC, ABC Radio News and other news outlets.  She hosts and produces the Statehouse News Bureau’s weekly TV show “The State of Ohio”, which airs on PBS stations statewide. She’s also a frequent guest on WOSU TV’s “Columbus on the Record”, a regular panelist on “The Sound of Ideas” on ideastream in Cleveland, appeared on the inaugural edition of “Face the State” on WBNS-TV and occasionally reports for “PBS Newshour”. She’s often called to moderate debates, including the Columbus Metropolitan Club’s Issue 3/legal marijuana debate and its pre-primary mayoral debate, and the City Club of Cleveland’s US Senate debate in 2012.
See stories by Karen Kasler
Related Content