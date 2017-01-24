© 2020 WKSU
Education

Ohio Gov. Kasich Asks for a 1 Percent Boost in Education Funding

WKSU | By Andy Chow
Published January 24, 2017 at 5:56 PM EST
photo of Gov. John Kasich
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU
Ohio Governor John Kasich discussed his request for a 1% increase to state education funding during a presentation honoring innovative education methods across Ohio schools.

Gov. John Kasich and lawmakers are about to go into another budget season where state leaders will likely have to find ways to cut back.

Kasich is insisting they increase funding in at least one area.

Kasich says he’s asking lawmakers to approve a 1 percent budget increase to K-12 education funding. That’s a nearly $200 million increase over the next two years.

Kasich made the announcement while honoring a handful of schools for their innovative approach to teaching kids, including working with doctors.

“How can we give you the flexibility and to vest some of the ability of these doctors or whoever they are to be able to sign a sheet saying, 'This kid deserves credit.’ That’s a lot more important than taking some crazy test,” he said.

Details of Kasich’s K-12 school funding plan have not yet been released.

Andy Chow
Andy Chow is a general assignment state government reporter who focuses on environmental, energy, agriculture, and education-related issues. He started his journalism career as an associate producer with ABC 6/FOX 28 in Columbus before becoming a producer with WBNS 10TV.
